4 July 2026
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Rashford puts future talks on hold until after World Cup

World Cup 2026
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4 July 2026 12:40
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Rashford puts future talks on hold until after World Cup

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona, has commented on the uncertainty surrounding his future.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the England international made it clear that he had hoped his club situation would be resolved before the start of the World Cup.

“I am living in the present moment. I made it very clear to everyone involved before the World Cup that I wanted it to be done before the tournament. If that did not happen, then I would not deal with it until after it ends,” Rashford said.

The 28-year-old remains a Manchester United player, but his successful loan spell at Barcelona has kept speculation alive over whether he could continue his career away from Old Trafford.

For now, Rashford has decided not to let transfer questions distract him during the tournament, leaving the final decision on his future until after the World Cup.

Idman.Biz
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