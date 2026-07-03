Farid Gayibov meets young footballers in Aghdam - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with young footballers during his visit to the city of Aghdam, İdman.Biz reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

During the visit, Gayibov attended a training session at a local mini-football pitch, where he watched the children's practice and spoke with the young athletes about their interest in sport, their training routines and future ambitions.

The Minister of Youth and Sports encouraged the participants to continue developing their skills and emphasized the importance of regular physical activity and youth involvement in sport.

The visit forms part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to support grassroots sports and promote athletic development across Azerbaijan, including in the country's recently restored regions.

As part of his trip to Aghdam, Gayibov also held a public reception with residents of the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, discussing issues and initiatives related to youth and sports development.