1 July 2026
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Lamine Yamal: Spain will win the World Cup

World Cup 2026
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1 July 2026 15:49
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Lamine Yamal: Spain will win the World Cup

Spain and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has expressed confidence that his national team will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup while naming the players who have stood out to him during the tournament.

As İdman.Biz reports, citing an interview with COPE, the 18-year-old said he is feeling close to full fitness ahead of Spain's Round of 32 clash against Austria.

"I feel very good. I'm excited and highly motivated. We've already seen several big teams leave the tournament, and that only motivates us even more. Right now I'm at about 80 to 90 percent of my best and I'm continuing to improve. I'll be ready to play the full 90 minutes against Austria," Yamal said.

The winger also responded to criticism of Spain's performances, insisting that results are the only thing that matters at this stage of the competition.

"The most important thing is winning. Of course, we want to play attractive football. But if you play well and lose, everyone will be disappointed. We know we can perform better than we have so far. We just need to keep winning and moving forward. Seventy percent isn't enough anymore - we want to give one hundred percent. At the same time, we have to stay calm and take it step by step."

Yamal made no secret of his belief that Spain will lift the trophy.

"I want to win both the World Cup and the Champions League. I think we'll win the World Cup this year, while winning the Champions League will be more difficult. It's not an obsession - I genuinely believe we'll become world champions."

The Barcelona star also said he is ready to embrace a leadership role within the Spanish national team.

"Pedri, Rodri and Nico are fantastic players. But I wear the No. 10 shirt at Barcelona, I play on the wing and I can change a game at any moment. I'm happy with that responsibility. I don't feel pressure. Pressure only exists when you can't do what people expect from you. I believe I can. You have to believe in yourself. Now the most important stage of the tournament begins. If we play well from here, nobody will remember the group stage."

Yamal also revealed the three players who have impressed him the most during the World Cup.

"I've really enjoyed watching Vinicius Junior at this tournament. I also love the way Lionel Messi is playing. And I've been pleasantly surprised by Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari."

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