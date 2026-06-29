29 June 2026
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Moisés Caicedo named Ecuador's new captain

World Cup 2026
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29 June 2026 14:48
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Moisés Caicedo named Ecuador's new captain

Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo has been appointed the new captain of the Ecuador national team.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the captain's armband was personally handed over to Caicedo by veteran striker Enner Valencia, who previously led the national side.

Caicedo had already worn the armband during Ecuador's final group-stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping his team secure a 2-1 victory over Germany.

The 23-year-old has become one of Ecuador's key players in recent years. Since making his senior debut, he has earned 64 international caps, scoring three goals and providing nine assists.

Ecuador will now turn their attention to the Round of 32, where they are set to face Mexico on July 1. The winner will advance to the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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