The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is preparing to launch a large-scale legal campaign against those it believes orchestrated a disinformation campaign targeting the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Foot Mercato and *La Nación*, the planned lawsuits will focus on alleged defamation involving false accusations, manipulated or unverified images, and other unsubstantiated claims made against Argentina's players.

According to the report, the AFA intends to take firm legal action not only against major media outlets and influential social media accounts but also against any individuals who contributed to the spread of the campaign, regardless of the size of their audience.

The move follows widespread controversy surrounding Argentina's run to the World Cup final, with the team facing repeated allegations of receiving favorable treatment during the tournament.

Argentina reached the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup but were defeated 1-0 by Spain after extra time.