21 July 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo likes video accusing FIFA of corruption

World Cup 2026
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21 July 2026 09:48
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Cristiano Ronaldo likes video accusing FIFA of corruption

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has liked a social media video accusing FIFA of corruption during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

The video alleges that FIFA helped Argentina reach the World Cup final following its 2-1 semifinal victory over England, suggesting the governing body favored the South American side throughout the tournament.

The interaction quickly attracted attention online, with many interpreting Ronaldo's like as support for the claims made in the video.

FIFA had already faced criticism from some fans and football officials over alleged bias toward Argentina during the tournament. Much of the controversy centered on a disallowed Egypt goal in the knockout stage, a decision that fueled accusations of inconsistent refereeing.

Argentina eventually lost the World Cup final to Spain 0-1 after extra time. Following the defeat, several Argentine players were involved in heated confrontations with members of the Spanish team during the post-match celebrations.

FIFA has since opened an investigation into the conduct of Argentina's players after the final.

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