Mbappe knew about Zidane's France appointment months before official announcement

France captain Kylian Mbappe reportedly knew for several months that Zinedine Zidane would become the national team's new head coach before the appointment became public.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing L'Équipe, the Real Madrid forward was informed of the decision well before it was revealed in the media. Mbappe and Zidane have built a close relationship over the years, with mutual trust said to be one of the foundations of their connection.

According to the report, one of Zidane's first priorities as France coach will be to strengthen his relationship with Mbappe, who is expected to remain the central figure of the national team throughout the new cycle.

Zidane has been out of coaching since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. Across his two spells in charge of the Spanish giants, he won 11 major trophies, including three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.

France's coaching change followed the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Les Bleus were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals. Long-serving head coach Didier Deschamps stepped down after the tournament, paving the way for Zidane's long-anticipated arrival.