Nico Williams gifts his World Cup gold medal to his mother after Spain's triumph - VIDEO

Spain international Nico Williams handed his FIFA World Cup gold medal to his mother following his country's victory in the 2026 final.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the emotional moment came shortly after the awards ceremony. The 24-year-old winger walked over to the stands and presented his winner's medal to his mother in front of celebrating supporters.

Williams played a key role in Spain's historic triumph, providing the assist for Ferran Torres' decisive goal in the 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final.

The Athletic Bilbao star was one of Spain's standout performers throughout the tournament, helping La Roja capture their second FIFA World Cup title. His gesture after the final quickly drew praise from fans on social media, who described it as one of the most touching moments of the celebrations.