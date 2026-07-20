From Trump to Pickford's bottle and Milei's jacket: What made the 2026 FIFA World Cup so unforgettable?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup ended with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the trophy.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the first 48-team World Cup delivered not only 104 matches, stunning upsets and new records. Some of the tournament's most memorable moments attracted just as much attention as the football itself.

One of the biggest surprises was Cape Verde. Making its World Cup debut, the African nation drew with Spain and Uruguay, reached the knockout stage and pushed Argentina into extra time. The team's biggest hero was 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. After the draw against Spain, his Instagram following exploded from fewer than 50,000 to almost 10 million in less than 24 hours before eventually surpassing 20 million.

An extraordinary scene unfolded during the France-Iraq group-stage match in Philadelphia. Severe thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain forced halftime to last two hours and ten minutes. Fans were instructed to take shelter inside the stadium, while ground staff worked to remove standing water from the pitch. It became the first weather delay of the tournament and the first interruption of its kind during a World Cup match in at least several decades.

Mandatory three-minute hydration breaks, introduced around the middle of each half regardless of weather conditions, also sparked debate. The stoppages effectively split every match into four quarters. Coaches used them as tactical timeouts, while critics argued FIFA had created additional commercial breaks for television broadcasters.

The tournament's biggest controversy involved the United States national team. Folarin Balogun received a red card in the Round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, after which U.S. President Donald Trump personally asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case. Importantly, the red card itself was not overturned. Instead, FIFA suspended the automatic one-match suspension, allowing Balogun to play against Belgium. The decision triggered accusations of political interference, although the United States still suffered a 4-1 defeat.

Another moment that quickly went viral came after Argentina's semifinal against England. Argentine players discovered Jordan Pickford's water bottle, which contained handwritten notes about potential penalty takers and the directions of their shots. Lionel Messi and his teammates carefully examined the goalkeeper's preparations, although the information ultimately proved unnecessary, as Argentina secured a dramatic 2-1 victory with a stoppage-time winner.

Before the final, a photograph taken in 2007 captured the world's attention once again. It showed a young Lionel Messi bathing six-month-old Lamine Yamal during a charity photoshoot. Nearly 19 years later, the two met again in the World Cup final as the leaders of Argentina and Spain. After the final whistle, they embraced on the pitch.

Norway also left its mark on the tournament, not only by reaching the quarterfinals but through the now-famous "Viking rowing" celebration. Fans sat on the ground and mimicked rowing in perfect synchronization. The celebration became so popular that Norway's parliament briefly interrupted a session so lawmakers could perform it in support of the national team.

Argentina President Javier Milei also made headlines by refusing to attend the final because of superstition. He had watched all seven previous Argentina matches from his official residence wearing the same warm jacket. According to Milei, he briefly took it off during the match against Switzerland because of the heat, and Argentina immediately conceded. He quickly put it back on and decided never to change the ritual again. It did not bring luck in the final.

The final also featured a historic halftime show. For the first time, a FIFA World Cup final adopted a Super Bowl-style entertainment spectacle featuring Madonna, BTS, Shakira, Justin Bieber and other global stars. The performance itself lasted around 11 minutes, extending halftime to 27 minutes instead of the traditional 15. The champions also received commemorative championship rings, another feature borrowed from North American sports.

The trophy ceremony proved equally unusual. Trump arrived at the final by helicopter and joined Infantino on the podium to present the trophy despite being greeted by boos from part of the crowd. After handing over the World Cup, the U.S. president remained on the podium alongside Spain's players before finally stepping aside just moments before Rodri lifted the trophy.

That image became the defining symbol of a tournament where football, politics and American-style entertainment became closely intertwined. Once again, football demonstrated its unique ability to transform an unknown player into a global star. More than anything else, this World Cup will be remembered as a tournament where unforgettable sporting achievements shared the spotlight with stories that captivated the world far beyond the game itself.