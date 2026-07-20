Lamine Yamal's girlfriend celebrates Spain's World Cup triumph with emotional message

Model and social media influencer Ines Garcia has congratulated her boyfriend, Spain winger Lamine Yamal, after his country's World Cup triumph.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to lift the trophy for the second time in the nation's history.

Yamal played the full 120 minutes in the final and was one of Spain's most dangerous attacking players. The Barcelona star registered four shots, including two on target, completed five of his nine dribble attempts, won a foul and created one key pass during the match.

Following the final whistle, Garcia shared a photo on social media of herself with Yamal holding the FIFA World Cup trophy.

"You did it. Congratulations, my love. You are a world champion," she wrote.

The post quickly attracted widespread attention from fans, who joined Garcia in celebrating Yamal's latest milestone after another outstanding tournament for the teenage sensation.