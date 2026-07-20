21 July 2026
EN

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend celebrates Spain's World Cup triumph with emotional message

World Cup 2026
News
20 July 2026 15:22
122
Lamine Yamal's girlfriend celebrates Spain's World Cup triumph with emotional message

Model and social media influencer Ines Garcia has congratulated her boyfriend, Spain winger Lamine Yamal, after his country's World Cup triumph.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to lift the trophy for the second time in the nation's history.

Yamal played the full 120 minutes in the final and was one of Spain's most dangerous attacking players. The Barcelona star registered four shots, including two on target, completed five of his nine dribble attempts, won a foul and created one key pass during the match.

Following the final whistle, Garcia shared a photo on social media of herself with Yamal holding the FIFA World Cup trophy.

"You did it. Congratulations, my love. You are a world champion," she wrote.

The post quickly attracted widespread attention from fans, who joined Garcia in celebrating Yamal's latest milestone after another outstanding tournament for the teenage sensation.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Nico Williams gifts his World Cup gold medal to his mother after Spain's triumph
20 July 18:52
World Cup 2026

Nico Williams gifts his World Cup gold medal to his mother after Spain's triumph - VIDEO

The Spanish winger celebrated the biggest achievement of his career with an emotional gesture moments after lifting the trophy

From Trump to Pickford's bottle and Milei's jacket: What made the 2026 FIFA World Cup so unforgettable?
20 July 18:17
World Cup 2026

From Trump to Pickford's bottle and Milei's jacket: What made the 2026 FIFA World Cup so unforgettable?

The tournament will be remembered for Cape Verde's fairy tale, an unprecedented two-hour halftime, presidential superstitions and a World Cup final turned into an American-style spectacle.

Mbappe knew about Zidane's France appointment months before official announcement
20 July 17:10
World Cup 2026

Mbappe knew about Zidane's France appointment months before official announcement

The Real Madrid star reportedly had advance knowledge of the coaching change thanks to his close relationship with the French legend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Spain's King Felipe VI on World Cup triumph
20 July 14:46
World Cup 2026

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Spain's King Felipe VI on World Cup triumph

The Azerbaijani head of state praised Spain's national team for its outstanding performances and historic achievement at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Trump praises Spain after World Cup final victory over Argentina
20 July 13:47
World Cup 2026

Trump praises Spain after World Cup final victory over Argentina

The U.S. president said Spain were the better team and described the 2026 final as an exciting spectacle

Pedri continues touching family tradition after Spain's World Cup triumph
20 July 13:14
World Cup 2026

Pedri continues touching family tradition after Spain's World Cup triumph - VIDEO

The Barcelona midfielder celebrates every major title by taking a symbolic penalty against his father in tribute to his family's football story.

Most read

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash
18 July 13:16
World Cup 2026

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash

The social media exchange followed a heated incident between the Argentina and England players during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal
World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation
18 July 18:10
World Cup 2026

World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation

Slovenian official Slavko Vinčić, who will oversee the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, was briefly detained during a 2020 anti-drug and anti-prostitution raid before being cleared of any wrongdoing
Lionel Messi is outstanding, says Donald Trump ahead of World Cup final
18 July 09:40
World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi is outstanding, says Donald Trump ahead of World Cup final

The U.S. President also praised Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane before Spain and Argentina meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Around 50,000 Argentina fans arrive in New York for World Cup final
18 July 16:10
World Cup 2026

Around 50,000 Argentina fans arrive in New York for World Cup final

Supporters are expected to outnumber Spain fans as Argentina prepare to face La Roja in the FIFA World Cup 2026 fina