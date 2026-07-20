Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Spain's King Felipe VI on World Cup triumph

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King Felipe VI of Spain following the Spanish national team's victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, President Aliyev congratulated the Spanish monarch and the people of Spain on their country's second world title.

"Your Majesty, On the occasion of the magnificent victory of the Spanish national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and its winning of a second World Cup title, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the entire Spanish people on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.

The Azerbaijani President also praised the Spanish players for their performances throughout the tournament.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to the Spanish footballers, who demonstrated high skill, great determination, and an unbreakable will during the World Cup matches, giving their fans unforgettable moments and boundless joy, and I wish them continued success in the future," Aliyev wrote.

Spain secured its second FIFA World Cup title by defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final. The tournament was held from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.