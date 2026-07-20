Pedri continues touching family tradition after Spain's World Cup triumph - VIDEO

Spain midfielder Pedri once again celebrated a major trophy by continuing a heartfelt family tradition following his country's 2026 FIFA World Cup victory.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Barcelona star marked Spain's 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina by taking part in his customary symbolic penalty shootout with his father, Fernando Gonzalez. Pedri takes the penalty, while his father stands in goal.

The tradition carries special meaning for the family. Fernando Gonzalez played as a goalkeeper for a local club in his youth but was forced to abandon his football career after the death of his father, Juan Gonzalez.

Pedri has continued the ritual after every major trophy he has won as a tribute to his late grandfather and as a way of honoring his father's unrealized dream of becoming a footballer.

The tradition was maintained once again after Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with videos of the symbolic penalty circulating widely on social media. Fans praised the emotional gesture, describing it as a powerful example of family values and gratitude.

Pedri played a key role throughout Spain's victorious World Cup campaign, helping La Roja claim their second world title and further cementing his status as one of the leading midfielders of his generation.