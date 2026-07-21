21 July 2026
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Real Madrid players score most goals at World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026
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21 July 2026 10:29
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Real Madrid players score most goals at World Cup 2026

Real Madrid players scored more goals than representatives of any other club at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

The Spanish giants' players found the net 22 times during the tournament, with France forward Kylian Mbappe contributing 10 goals — the highest total among Real Madrid representatives.

Paris Saint-Germain finished second in the club ranking with 16 goals, while Arsenal players scored 13.

Bayern Munich, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Inter Miami shared fourth place with eight goals each.

Notably, all eight of Inter Miami's goals were scored by Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

Spain won the 2026 World Cup after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final.

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