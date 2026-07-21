ESPN names four Spain stars in 2026 World Cup Team of the Tournament

ESPN has unveiled its Team of the Tournament following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with newly crowned champions Spain providing the largest contingent.

Four Spanish internationals were included in the Best XI after leading their country to the world title. The lineup features goalkeeper Vozinha of Cape Verde, while Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi represent Spain in defense alongside England's Djed Spence.

The midfield consists of Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi, Spain's Rodri and England star Jude Bellingham.

The attacking trio includes Argentina captain Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway striker Erling Haaland.

ESPN's Team of the Tournament:

Goalkeeper: Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Spain), Aymeric Laporte (Spain), Pau Cubarsi (Spain), Djed Spence (England)

Midfielders: Ayoub Bouaddi (Morocco), Rodri (Spain), Jude Bellingham (England)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Kylian Mbappe (France), Erling Haaland (Norway).