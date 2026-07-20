Tempers flare after World Cup final as Argentina and Spain players clash - VIDEO

Tensions boiled over on the pitch after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

As reported by İdman.Biz, videos circulating on social media show Spain's players celebrating their historic triumph before the post-match atmosphere turned heated.

Several Argentina players, frustrated by the defeat, confronted members of the Spanish squad, with the argument quickly escalating into a physical altercation. Players and staff from both teams stepped in to separate those involved and prevent the situation from worsening.

According to the footage, the confrontation began after Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes pushed Spain's Gavi to the ground following the final whistle. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni also entered the scene in an attempt to calm the players.

One of the most talked-about moments after the incident was Lionel Messi's reaction. The Argentina captain chose not to get involved in the confrontation, instead watching the events unfold from a distance while remaining composed.

Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title with a 1-0 victory after extra time thanks to Ferran Torres' goal, while Argentina fell short in their bid to defend the trophy they won in 2022.