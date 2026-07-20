21 July 2026
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Trump praises Spain after World Cup final victory over Argentina

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20 July 2026 13:47
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Trump praises Spain after World Cup final victory over Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, praising Spain following their victory over Argentina.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Spain defeated the defending champions 1-0 after extra time in the final, which was played in East Rutherford, New Jersey, part of the New York metropolitan area.

Trump was present at the trophy ceremony and remained on the podium alongside Spain's players as they lifted the FIFA World Cup for the first time before offering his assessment of the match.

"Spain played better, actually, but both teams played well. I mean, they reached the final. It was really very exciting. It felt like Spain dominated, but the match was still very intriguing, so everything was great," Trump was quoted as saying by the White House's official X account.

Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title thanks to Ferran Torres' extra-time winner, while Argentina were denied the chance to become back-to-back world champions.

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