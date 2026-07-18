Lionel Messi is outstanding, says Donald Trump ahead of World Cup final

U.S. President Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, İdman.Biz reports.

Trump singled out Argentina captain Messi for special praise after his hat-trick against Algeria earlier in the tournament.

"Messi is just so good. He scored a hat-trick against Algeria, and as I understand it, that's something very rare.

Great players are born with a special gift. I know Ronaldo is one of them. I know him personally, and he's a great person.

England also have a fantastic player I play golf with. That's Harry Kane, and he has been outstanding. I think it was a mistake to play him in defense," Trump said.

Argentina will face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19. The match is scheduled to kick off at 23:00 Baku time.