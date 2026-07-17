Slavko Vinčić appointed referee for 2026 World Cup final - VIDEO

FIFA has appointed Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić to officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 46-year-old will oversee the tournament's showpiece match, scheduled for July 19.

Vinčić will be assisted by fellow Slovenians Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič. Jordan's Adham Makhadmeh has been named fourth official, while his compatriot Mohammed Alkalaf will serve as reserve assistant referee.

A FIFA international referee since 2010, Vinčić is one of Europe's most experienced match officials. He also refereed the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, further underlining his credentials for football's biggest stage.

FIFA has also confirmed that Venezuela's Jesús Valenzuela will officiate the third-place match between France and England. That encounter is scheduled to kick off at 01:00 Baku time on July 19, while the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will begin at 23:00 Baku time on July 19.