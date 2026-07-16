16 July 2026
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UK Prime Minister Starmer reacts to England's World Cup semifinal defeat

World Cup 2026
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16 July 2026 12:30
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UK Prime Minister Starmer reacts to England's World Cup semifinal defeat

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his disappointment after England's 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, Starmer shared his reaction on social media shortly after the final whistle, praising the team's commitment despite missing out on a place in the final.

"It is so disappointing. We didn't get the result we were all hoping for tonight, but the England team gave absolutely everything. The passion and energy the players showed while representing our country made us all proud," the Prime Minister wrote.

England took the lead in the second half through Anthony Gordon, but Argentina completed a dramatic comeback late in the match. Lionel Messi provided assists for Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez, who scored the winning goal in stoppage time to send the reigning world champions into the final.

England will now face France in the third-place playoff on July 19 at 01:00 Baku time. Later the same day, Argentina will meet Spain in the World Cup final, which kicks off at 23:00 Baku time.

England have not reached a World Cup final since winning the tournament on home soil in 1966, while Argentina will be aiming to retain the title they claimed at the 2022 World Cup.

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