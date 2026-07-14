Vestri suffer heavy league defeat before Qarabag clash

Qarabag's opponent in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Vestri, suffered a heavy defeat in the Icelandic Championship ahead of the return leg between the two teams.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Vestri lost 5-2 at home to Fylkir in a Matchday 14 fixture on July 13.

Tordur Haftorsson scored in the 49th minute, while Gunnar Hauksson converted a penalty in the 85th minute for the hosts.

Following the defeat, Vestri remain fifth in the league standings with 21 points from 14 matches.

The second leg between Vestri and Qarabag will be played in Reykjavik on July 16, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 local time (00:00 Baku time on July 17).

Qarabag go into the return match with a commanding 3-0 advantage after winning the first leg in Baku and are in a strong position to advance to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.