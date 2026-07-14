14 July 2026
EN

Vestri suffer heavy league defeat before Qarabag clash

Football
News
14 July 2026 11:13
31
Vestri suffer heavy league defeat before Qarabag clash

Qarabag's opponent in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Vestri, suffered a heavy defeat in the Icelandic Championship ahead of the return leg between the two teams.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Vestri lost 5-2 at home to Fylkir in a Matchday 14 fixture on July 13.

Tordur Haftorsson scored in the 49th minute, while Gunnar Hauksson converted a penalty in the 85th minute for the hosts.

Following the defeat, Vestri remain fifth in the league standings with 21 points from 14 matches.

The second leg between Vestri and Qarabag will be played in Reykjavik on July 16, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 local time (00:00 Baku time on July 17).

Qarabag go into the return match with a commanding 3-0 advantage after winning the first leg in Baku and are in a strong position to advance to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Mason Greenwood set to join Fenerbahce from Marseille
10:31
Football

Mason Greenwood set to join Fenerbahce from Marseille

Turkish club agrees €40 million deal for the English forward
Andrea Pirlo emerges as Italy coaching candidate
09:59
World football

Andrea Pirlo emerges as Italy coaching candidate

Former midfield legend among the names considered after Gennaro Gattuso's departure
Lamine Yamal explains flashy necklace ahead of World Cup semifinal
09:18
World football

Lamine Yamal explains flashy necklace ahead of World Cup semifinal - VIDEO

Spain star says he bought the diamond jewelry himself before facing France
TNS believe in comeback against Sabah in second leg - İDMAN.BİZ review
13 July 17:51
Azerbaijan football

TNS believe in comeback against Sabah in second leg - İDMAN.BİZ review

The Welsh champions are confident they can overturn a two-goal deficit on home soil

Azerbaijanis in UK expected to back Sabah against TNS
13 July 15:46
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijanis in UK expected to back Sabah against TNS

The Azerbaijani club has already arrived in Oswestry ahead of the decisive UEFA Champions League qualifier

Qarabag allocated 100 tickets for away clash against Vestri
13 July 14:36
World football

Qarabag allocated 100 tickets for away clash against Vestri

The Azerbaijani champions will travel to Iceland on Monday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League qualifier

Most read

Battle for the World Cup 2026 semi-finals: Haaland vs Kane, Messi vs the Swiss wall
11 July 15:22
World Cup 2026

Battle for the World Cup 2026 semi-finals: Haaland vs Kane, Messi vs the Swiss wall

The final two semi-finalists of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be decided overnight on July 12
La Liga could postpone up to six opening-round matches due to World Cup 2026
11 July 14:42
World football

La Liga could postpone up to six opening-round matches due to World Cup 2026

Unexpected number of Spanish league players reaching World Cup semi-finals forces scheduling rethink

Scaloni dismisses claims of refereeing favoritism toward Argentina
11 July 17:45
World Cup 2026

Scaloni dismisses claims of refereeing favoritism toward Argentina - VIDEO

World Cup-winning coach says VAR has made bias "extremely difficult" in modern football

FIFA appoints Ivan Barton to referee France vs Spain World Cup semifinal
13 July 09:46
World football

FIFA appoints Ivan Barton to referee France vs Spain World Cup semifinal

Salvadoran official will take charge of the second semifinal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup