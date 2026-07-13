13 July 2026
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TNS believe in comeback against Sabah in second leg - İDMAN.BİZ review

Azerbaijan football
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13 July 2026 17:51
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TNS believe in comeback against Sabah in second leg - İDMAN.BİZ review

TNS believe they can stage a comeback in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round tie against Baku-based Sabah.

According to İdman.Biz, this was stated in the match preview published on the official website of the Welsh champions.

Interestingly, the club described Craig Harrison's side's defensive display in the first leg as "impressive." At the same time, the preview notes that goals from Veljko Simic and Kahim Parris secured a 2-0 victory for Sabah and gave the Azerbaijani side a significant advantage ahead of the return leg.

Despite the defeat in Baku, TNS are confident they can turn the tie around at Park Hall. The club's website emphasizes that the team's strong home record gives them genuine belief that a comeback is possible.

The preview points out that TNS won 18 matches and lost only four at home last season. It also notes that the Welsh champions have been beaten in just two of their last seven European fixtures in Oswestry.

TNS will wear their traditional green-and-white hooped shirts with green shorts and socks, while Sabah will play in an all-black kit. The home goalkeeper will wear yellow, with Sabah's goalkeeper set to appear in purple.

Match tickets are priced at £22 for adults, £15 for concession holders and £8 for supporters under the age of 18. Fans can also purchase a hospitality package for an additional £45.

The match will be officiated by a Spanish refereeing team led by Mateo Busquets Ferrer. The second leg will be played on July 14 at Park Hall Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Baku time.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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