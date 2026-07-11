Barcelona reject Fulham for Joan Gamper Trophy over ex-Real Madrid coach

Barcelona have reportedly decided against facing Fulham in this year's Joan Gamper Trophy after the Premier League club appointed former Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa as their new manager.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will instead take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the traditional pre-season fixture, which is scheduled for August 19 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

According to the report, Barcelona initially wanted to invite Fulham because of the growing interest in matches against Premier League clubs. However, the Catalan side changed its plans following Arbeloa's arrival at the London club.

Barcelona's management reportedly did not want a coach who had recently worked with Real Madrid to be involved in the Joan Gamper Trophy, one of the club's most symbolic annual events.

Before reaching an agreement with Al Ahly, Barcelona also held talks with Ajax and Cruz Azul, but negotiations with both clubs failed to produce a deal.

The Joan Gamper Trophy has traditionally served as Barcelona's final pre-season match and the official presentation of the first team to supporters ahead of the new campaign. The fixture is usually played at the club's home stadium and often features high-profile international opponents.