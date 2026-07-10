11 July 2026
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Mourinho returns to Real Madrid training base after 13 years - PHOTO

World football
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10 July 2026 17:15
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Mourinho returns to Real Madrid training base after 13 years

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has returned to the club's Valdebebas training complex for the first time in 13 years, İdman.Biz reports.

The Portuguese manager arrived at the club's headquarters ahead of the official start of pre-season preparations to begin work on his new project. Mourinho was seen wearing Real Madrid's new training kit, which features white with pink and green details, matching elements of the club's 2026/27 home strip.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has also joined Mourinho's coaching staff. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner will serve as one of the Portuguese coach's assistants, marking his return to the Spanish giants in a new role.

Khedira played for Real Madrid from 2010 to 2015 after joining the club during Mourinho's first spell in charge. More than a decade later, the German has reunited with his former manager at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mourinho previously coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, leading the club to the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. His return signals the beginning of a new era as Los Blancos prepare for the 2026/27 campaign with ambitions of reclaiming domestic and European glory.

Idman.Biz
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