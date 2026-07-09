Four teams qualify for 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

The first four European teams to qualify for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been confirmed.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the qualification was decided following the results of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship currently being held in Wales.

Spain, Croatia, Ukraine and Germany all secured their places at the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup by reaching the semi-finals of the tournament.

In the semi-finals, Spain defeated Croatia 3-0, while Germany edged Ukraine 2-1 to book a place in the final. The championship match is scheduled to take place on July 11.

The 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, marking the first time the two countries stage the prestigious youth tournament. More qualified teams from other continental confederations will be confirmed in the coming months.