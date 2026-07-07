Roberto Martinez steps down as Portugal coach after World Cup exit

Roberto Martinez has announced his resignation as head coach of Portugal following the team's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Spanish coach confirmed after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 that the match was his last in charge of the national team. Martinez said his mission had been to win the World Cup and saw no reason to continue after falling short of that objective. His contract also expired following the match.

Portugal's World Cup campaign ended in dramatic fashion when substitute Mikel Merino scored the winning goal in the 90+1st minute to send Spain into the quarter-finals. The defeat also marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup appearance.

Martinez took over Portugal in early 2023 and guided the team to the 2025 UEFA Nations League title. However, despite leading one of the tournament's most talented squads, Portugal was eliminated in the Round of 16 after a tightly contested Iberian derby.

Meanwhile, Portuguese newspaper Record reported that Martinez had placed considerable faith in numerology during the World Cup, telling players that the number six would bring Portugal good fortune. The coincidence quickly attracted attention after Spain's No. 6, Mikel Merino, scored the decisive goal, while the match itself was played on July 6. The report has generated widespread discussion among fans and in the media, although it has not been officially confirmed by the Portuguese Football Federation.