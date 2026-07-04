4 July 2026
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Messi leads Golden Boot race as World Cup enters Round of 16 - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

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4 July 2026 13:59
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Messi leads Golden Boot race as World Cup enters Round of 16 - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

With only four stages remaining at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the race for the Golden Boot is becoming one of the tournament's biggest storylines.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Lionel Messi now leads the standings outright with seven goals following the completion of the Round of 32. France star Kylian Mbappe sits just one goal behind on six, while England captain Harry Kane and Norway striker Erling Haaland have each scored five.

Messi has been in outstanding form throughout the tournament, scoring in nearly every match and breaking several World Cup records along the way. Argentina's captain will next face Egypt in the Round of 16, with a potential quarter-final against either Switzerland or Colombia awaiting should the reigning champions advance.

Mbappe remains Messi's closest challenger and could draw level when France take on Paraguay. Kane and Haaland also have realistic chances of catching the Argentine, with England facing Mexico and Norway set for a blockbuster clash against Brazil.

Just behind the leading quartet are Vinicius Junior, Ousmane Dembele, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ismaila Sarr, all of whom have scored four goals. France, in particular, boast multiple players capable of challenging for the tournament's top scorer award.

Cristiano Ronaldo also remains in contention with three goals, although Portugal must first overcome Spain to extend his opportunity to climb the scoring charts.

While Messi currently holds the advantage, World Cup history has shown that one prolific performance in the knockout rounds can dramatically reshape the Golden Boot race.

Idman.Biz
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