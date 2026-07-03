Sabah sell over 3,000 tickets for historic Champions League home match

More than 3,000 tickets have already been sold for Sabah's UEFA Champions League first qualifying round match against Welsh side TNS, İdman.Biz reports.

Sabah press officer Elnur Hamidov told İdman.Biz that Bank Respublika Arena in Masazir is fully ready to host the game.

“Sabah have been using Bank Respublika Arena for eight years. This will be the fourth season in which the stadium hosts European matches. The arena has previously hosted UEFA Conference League and Europa League games, and we saw strong fan support at those matches. We believe this support will continue in our upcoming European fixtures,” Hamidov said.

He added that there are no obstacles preventing supporters from reaching the stadium comfortably. According to the club official, Sabah publishes an informational video every year to help fans find the arena and attend matches more easily.

“We believe that we will witness a real football atmosphere at the stadium during the Champions League match against TNS,” Hamidov noted.

Sabah, also known as the Owls, will make their UEFA Champions League debut on July 7 when they host TNS at Bank Respublika Arena. The match will kick off at 20:00, while the return leg will be played one week later in Oswestry.