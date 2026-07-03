Portugal set up Spain showdown as Switzerland reach World Cup last 16

Three more Round of 32 matches have been completed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Portugal, Spain and Switzerland securing their places in the next stage, İdman.Biz reports.

Portugal claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia. Ivan Perišić gave the Croatians the lead in the 53rd minute, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot before Gonçalo Ramos scored the winner deep into stoppage time (90+4). Croatia thought they had forced extra time with another late goal, but VAR ruled it out. Portugal will now face Spain in one of the standout Round of 16 clashes.

Spain advanced in convincing fashion with a 3-0 win over Austria. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, while Pedro Porro added another as Luis de la Fuente's side comfortably progressed to the knockout stage. The victory set up a highly anticipated Iberian derby against Portugal.

Switzerland also continued their impressive campaign by defeating Algeria 2-0. Breel Embolo opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and Dan Ndoye doubled the lead shortly after the break. Twenty-year-old Johan Manzambi was among the standout performers, providing an assist and playing a key role in Switzerland's attacking play. The Swiss will face the winner of the Colombia vs Ghana match in the Round of 16.

Current Round of 16 fixtures:

Paraguay vs France

Canada vs Morocco

Brazil vs Norway

Mexico vs England

Portugal vs Spain

United States vs Belgium

Winner of Argentina vs Cape Verde - Winner of Australia vs Egypt

Switzerland - Winner of Colombia vs Ghana