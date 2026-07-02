Senegal star refuses to play for national team under current coach after World Cup collapse

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye has announced that he will no longer represent the national team as long as the current coaching staff remains in charge, İdman.Biz reports.

The 26-year-old made the statement on social media shortly after Senegal suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Senegal looked on course for a place in the Round of 16 after building a 2-0 lead through Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr. However, Belgium staged a dramatic comeback, scoring in the 86th and 89th minutes before Youri Tielemans converted a last-gasp extra-time penalty to complete the turnaround.

"I will come back later to say a few words about our elimination... but today I announce that as long as this coaching staff is in charge, I will not play for the national team," Gueye wrote on his Instagram story.

The announcement comes just months after Senegal's turbulent Africa Cup of Nations campaign under head coach Pape Thiaw. The Lions of Teranga initially defeated Morocco 1-0 in a controversial final, with Gueye scoring the extra-time winner. However, the result was later overturned by the CAF Appeals Committee after Morocco protested the match following a boycott-related dispute, resulting in the title being awarded to the Moroccan side.

Gueye's decision now raises fresh questions about the future of the Senegal national team after another painful setback on the international stage.