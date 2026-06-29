Gaethje eager to face McGregor after winning UFC lightweight title

New UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has made it clear that he is ready to face former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 37-year-old American shared his thoughts in an interview with Sportskeeda, admitting that he has long wanted to step into the Octagon with the Irish superstar.

"As I've said hundreds of times, I'd be happy to punch Conor McGregor in the face. I'm really looking forward to his fight with Max Holloway. I'm glad I'll be there and get to watch it," Gaethje said.

Gaethje claimed the lightweight belt after defeating Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250, while McGregor is preparing for his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

The Irishman is set to face former UFC featherweight champion and ex-BMF titleholder Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329. The event will take place in Las Vegas on July 12.