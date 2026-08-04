UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento dies at 34

Brazilian mixed martial artist Allan Nascimento has died at the age of 34, as reported by İdman.Biz, citing the UFC.

"On Monday morning, August 3, our beloved flyweight Allan Nascimento was found unresponsive following a suspected cardiac arrest in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced dead at the scene. During this incredibly difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Allan's family, friends, teammates and loved ones," the promotion said in a statement.

Nascimento compiled a professional record of 22 wins and seven losses in 29 MMA bouts.

His final appearance came on June 20 at UFC Vegas 119, where he suffered a split-decision defeat to American fighter Mitch Raposo.