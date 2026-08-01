PSG ready to outbid Barcelona rivals for Ferran Torres

The French champions have reportedly offered the Spain forward a lucrative five-year contract

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to beat any competing offer in an attempt to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, according to Sport.es, İdman.Biz reports.

The French champions are confident they can convince the Spain international to move to Paris.

According to the report, initial contacts with Torres took place during the FIFA World Cup, leaving PSG with the impression that the 26-year-old is at least willing to listen to their proposal. The presence of head coach Luis Enrique, along with the club's ambitious sporting and financial project, is said to be a major attraction.

PSG have reportedly offered Torres a five-year contract that includes a significant salary increase.

The report also claims the player's relationship with Barcelona's management has become strained after negotiations over a contract extension dragged on longer than expected.

Despite PSG's interest, Torres is aware that he could receive more playing time at Barcelona if Julian Alvarez does not join the Catalan club. At PSG, meanwhile, breaking into the starting lineup would likely be far more difficult due to the strong competition for attacking places.