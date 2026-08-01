Hansi Flick admits Barcelona will miss Rashford after loan spell

The German coach praises the England international as a fantastic player and person

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has admitted that both he and the team will miss Marcus Rashford after the England forward returned to Manchester United following the end of his loan spell, İdman.Biz reports.

The Spanish champions decided not to activate the option to sign the 28-year-old permanently despite his impressive campaign at Camp Nou.

Rashford scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, playing a key role in Barcelona's successful La Liga title-winning season.

Instead of pursuing a permanent deal for Rashford, Barcelona opted to strengthen their attack by signing his England teammate Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

"What I can say about Marcus is that I really appreciated working with him.

Sometimes you don't know what will happen with players who are on loan.

Our situation is not easy either, but I really appreciated the opportunity to work with him. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic person.

I think the team misses him as well. I will miss him too, but that's life," Flick told Sky Sports.

Rashford has now returned to Manchester United, where his future will be decided ahead of the new season.