Sofia prepares a show for Qarabag clash: Stadium set to turn into a "red sea"

Bulgarian side CSKA intend to make maximum use of home advantage ahead of today's clash with Aghdam-based Qarabag in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Bulgarian club have decided to turn the hours leading up to the match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium into a special event for their supporters.

From 19:00 to 21:30 Baku time, a special "Army Afternoon" event will be held outside Sector B. Organizers have prepared games, competitions, prizes and various activities for both adults and children. One of CSKA's first-team players will meet supporters, sign autographs and pose for photos. A mobile club shop will also operate at the venue, offering special deals and collectible merchandise. In addition, the point for issuing new fan cards has extended its opening hours until 22:00 Baku time today.

CSKA make no secret of the fact that one of the aims of the program is to bring supporters to the stadium well before kick-off and create a special atmosphere ahead of one of the most important matches at the start of the season.

"Europe is our stage. CSKA was made for matches like these. The whole stadium — red!" the club told its supporters on social media.

CSKA's organized fan groups are even more fired up. Despite previously expressing dissatisfaction with the work of head coach Hristo Yanev, the "Tribuna Sector G" supporters' group has called on fans to put their disagreements aside and give the team their full backing against Qarabag.

"Let the stadium shake so hard that the power of the united red community can be felt even on the shores of the Caspian Sea," the supporters said in their appeal.

Sector G leader Ivan Velchev also called for a packed stadium following the goalless draw in Baku, writing: "For the upcoming match — a full stadium, and let's send them to sleep!"

Interest among supporters in CSKA's European campaign has already been considerable this season. The Sofia club's first Europa League home match against Derry City attracted 12,713 spectators. At the time, the fixture ranked fourth in attendance among all matches played in the European club competitions this season. The Vasil Levski National Stadium has a capacity of around 43,000 spectators.

CSKA have also prepared a special collectible official match programme for the Qarabag game. It includes an interview with the club's star signing Stefano Sensi, information about the opponents, a team poster and a presentation of the new fan card. A separate feature is dedicated to CSKA's opportunity to record the 101st European victory in the club's history.

However, the atmosphere in the stands is not the only issue being discussed in Sofia ahead of the match. The condition of the pitch has also attracted attention. Vasil Levski is facing an exceptionally congested schedule, with three official matches set to be played at the stadium within just 72 hours. Three days later, CSKA are due to return to the venue for another Bulgarian league fixture.

The club have expressed concerns about the condition of the pitch, which was completely replaced during the summer. The quality of the new surface had already received less-than-positive assessments during CSKA's first European home match against Derry City.

Against this backdrop, it is noteworthy that after arriving in Sofia, Qarabag went onto the Vasil Levski pitch to familiarize themselves with the stadium but did not hold a full training session there. There has been no official confirmation as to whether the Aghdam club's decision was related to the condition of the playing surface.

Bookmakers' assessment of the tie has also changed significantly. Immediately after the draw and ahead of the first leg, CSKA's odds to qualify for the next round stood at 2.05, compared with 1.70 for Qarabag. Following the 0-0 draw in Baku, the situation reversed: one major bookmaker cut CSKA's qualification odds to 1.80, while Qarabag's increased to 2.00. Some bookmakers have now made the two teams virtually even in the qualification market.

The first meeting between the teams in Baku ended in a 0-0 draw. Today's match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium will kick off at 22:00 Baku time. A total of 800 seats have been allocated to Qarabag supporters.