30 July 2026
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Azerbaijani club set for Champions League extend contract with head coach

Football
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30 July 2026 13:54
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Azerbaijani club set for Champions League extend contract with head coach

Aznur, who will represent Azerbaijan in the Champions League, have extended the contract of head coach Rajab Farajzada.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Farajzada will remain in charge of the Baku-based minifootball team for another season.

The head coach said that Aznur intend to give more opportunities to local players this season. He also revealed that the club have yet to make a final decision regarding Mauritania international Mohamed Bagayoko.

“As you know, Bagayoko joined us last year. He can help the team in European competitions. However, we will make a decision based on our squad selection”, - Farajzada told AZERTAC.

Aznur won the bronze medals in the Azerbaijani championship last season and will represent the country in the Champions League in the new campaign.

Idman.Biz
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