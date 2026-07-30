Manchester City identify Rodri replacement as Real Madrid move edges closer

Manchester City have identified Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi as a potential replacement for Spain international Rodri, who is reportedly close to joining Real Madrid.

As İdman.Biz reports, citing journalist Nicolo Schira, the Moroccan midfielder is now one step away from a move to Manchester City. The English club have already agreed personal terms with the player on a contract that would run until the summer of 2031.

According to previous reports, Lille are demanding around €100 million for the highly rated 18-year-old. Rodri, meanwhile, has reportedly given the green light to a move to Real Madrid, bringing the Spanish giants closer to completing one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

Bouaddi made 42 appearances for Lille across all competitions last season and registered one assist. His current contract with the French club runs until the summer of 2029.

Transfermarkt currently values the midfielder at €80 million. Despite his young age, Bouaddi has already established himself as one of the most promising midfielders in European football.

The Lille player was also part of Morocco's squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He featured in five matches during the tournament but did not register a goal or an assist.