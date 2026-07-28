28 July 2026
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Mancini returns as Italy head coach

World football
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28 July 2026 16:13
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Mancini returns as Italy head coach

Roberto Mancini has been appointed as the new head coach of the Italy national team.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malagò confirmed the appointment after Andrea Pirlo's expected arrival was called off due to his cooperation with a Russia-linked betting company.

Following the collapse of Pirlo's appointment, FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini and technical director's adviser Leonardo also stepped down from their positions.

The 61-year-old previously managed the Azzurri from 2018 to 2023. During his first spell, he guided Italy to the UEFA Euro 2020 title, led the team to third place in the UEFA Nations League in 2021 and 2023, and oversaw a record 37-match unbeaten run in international football. The streak was later surpassed by Spain, who extended it to 38 matches.

However, Mancini was unable to qualify Italy for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After leaving the national team, the Italian coach managed Saudi Arabia before taking charge of Qatar's Al Sadd.

Throughout his managerial career, Mancini has also coached Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter, Manchester City, Galatasaray and Zenit. He won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield with Manchester City, while also claiming three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies with Inter.

As a player, Mancini represented Bologna, Sampdoria, Lazio and Leicester City. He also won a bronze medal with Italy at the 1990 FIFA World Cup and lifted the UEFA European Championship trophy in 1988.

Idman.Biz
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