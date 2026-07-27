27 July 2026
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Juventus open talks to sign John Stones

World football
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27 July 2026 11:34
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Juventus open talks to sign John Stones

England international John Stones is close to continuing his career in Italy, with Juventus emerging as the leading contender for his signature.

According to İdman.Biz, citing transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, the Turin club have already opened negotiations over a potential move for the 32-year-old centre-back.

Earlier reports suggested that Inter Milan were also interested in signing the experienced defender.

Stones became a free agent after his contract with Manchester City expired at the end of June 2026. He spent 10 years at the Premier League club after joining from Everton in 2016, winning numerous domestic trophies as well as the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola.

If the deal is completed, it would mark the first Serie A experience of Stones' distinguished club career.

Idman.Biz
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