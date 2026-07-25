Lukaku's agent rules out backup role at Napoli

Federico Pastorello says the Belgian striker is among the world's best forwards and should not be a second-choice option

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has cast doubt over the Belgian striker's future at Napoli, insisting his client will not stay at the club simply to serve as a backup, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking about Lukaku's situation, Pastorello stressed that the 33-year-old is not prepared to accept a secondary role behind Rasmus Hojlund.

"Of course, he cannot stay at Napoli just to be Hojlund's backup.

Romelu is one of the best strikers in the world, and we're not sure we're ready to accept that role," Pastorello said, as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X.

Lukaku made seven appearances for Napoli in all competitions last season, scoring one goal. The Belgian international is under contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2027.