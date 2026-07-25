25 July 2026
EN

Guardiola taught me to focus on my own job, says Dani Alves

World football
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25 July 2026 10:01
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Guardiola taught me to focus on my own job, says Dani Alves

Former Barcelona defender recalls the lessons he learned under the legendary coach during their successful spell together

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves has reflected on the key lesson he learned from head coach Pep Guardiola during their time together at the Catalan club, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to *Mundo Deportivo*, the Brazilian revealed that Guardiola encouraged players to focus on their own responsibilities rather than trying to do someone else's job.

"Let me tell you one detail. Usually, when players have a match on Sunday, they don't train on Monday. They rest, get massages and recover. But I trained because that was my way of resting. Pep used to say, 'This guy is a little crazy,' but he accepted it. I would tell him, 'I practically did nothing on Sunday, so I have to do something on Monday.' So I trained with the players who hadn't featured in the match.

Pep taught us that your own area of responsibility is enough, your own task is enough. Don't try to do someone else's job," Alves said.

Alves played for Barcelona from 2008 to 2016 before returning for a second spell between November 2021 and June 2022. During Guardiola's tenure from 2008 to 2012, the club enjoyed one of the most successful periods in its history, winning 14 major trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns.

Idman.Biz
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