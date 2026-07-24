Montiel dismisses rumours after Qarabag return

Qarabag midfielder Jony Montiel has denied rumours that he was left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons, insisting the reports were untrue.

As reported by Idman.biz, the Spaniard spoke to Sport24.az after Qarabag's 0-0 draw with CSKA Sofia in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round.

Montiel, who was included in the matchday squad at the last moment and received a warm reception from the fans when he came on, admitted the support had caught him by surprise.

"I didn't expect that reaction. The fans have always treated me and my family warmly since I arrived here. I'm very happy here and I'll do everything I can to help the team," he said.

The 26-year-old also addressed speculation surrounding his absence from previous squads.

"There have been a lot of stories circulating recently, but they are not true. People kept saying it was because of disciplinary problems and that I had been excluded for that reason. Such reports affected me and my family very badly.

I've never had any disciplinary issues at any club I've played for. We simply have to respect the coach's decisions. There are many players in the squad, everyone is trying to prove themselves, and the final decision always belongs to the coach."

Montiel added that he is still working his way back to full fitness after suffering an injury and undergoing surgery at the end of last season.

"I'm improving my physical condition. I couldn't join the team from the start of the season because of my injury and surgery. To regain top form, it's important to keep playing regularly."

Looking ahead to the return leg against CSKA Sofia, Montiel admitted Qarabag had expected a difficult contest.

"We knew it would be a tough game, and that's exactly how it turned out. CSKA are a strong team. I think we played better in the second half. Everything will be decided in the return match."