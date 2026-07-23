23 July 2026
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Barcelona sign Germany winger Karim Adeyemi - VIDEO

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23 July 2026 17:14
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Barcelona sign Germany winger Karim Adeyemi

Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Germany international Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 24-year-old winger has signed a contract with the Catalan club until June 30, 2031.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is worth €22 million, with an additional €7 million in performance-related bonuses.

Adeyemi spent four seasons at Borussia Dortmund, making 146 appearances, scoring 36 goals and providing 25 assists. His contract with the Bundesliga club was due to expire next summer.

At international level, Adeyemi has earned 11 caps for Germany and scored one goal.

The transfer strengthens Barcelona's attacking options as the Spanish champions continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.

Idman.Biz
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