Real Madrid step up pursuit of Rodri after meeting with agent

Real Madrid have held talks with the representatives of Manchester City midfielder Rodri over a potential move to the Spanish giants.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing journalist Patrick Berger, the meeting took place at a restaurant in Madrid on July 21.

According to the report, Real Madrid consider the Spain international their top transfer priority and are prepared to offer him a contract until 2030. The club is currently working on the terms of a personal agreement.

Rodri is also said to be interested in returning to Spain. However, direct negotiations between Real Madrid and Manchester City have not yet begun.

The midfielder made 33 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two goals for the English club.

Rodri also enjoyed international success in 2026, helping Spain win the FIFA World Cup and being named the tournament's Best Player. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €50 million.