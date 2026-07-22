CSKA Sofia fans banned from Qarabag clash after UEFA sanctions

Qarabag's UEFA Europa League second qualifying round opponents, CSKA Sofia, have been sanctioned by UEFA following incidents during their previous European match.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Bulgarian club received the punishment after crowd disturbances during the away leg against Ireland's Derry City in the first qualifying round.

According to UEFA, CSKA Sofia supporters threw objects onto the pitch, caused crowd disorder, damaged stadium property and were also found guilty of racist behaviour.

As a result, UEFA fined the club €50,000 and banned its supporters from attending the team's next away match in European competition.

The sanction will apply to CSKA Sofia's first-leg meeting with Qarabag in Baku on July 23, meaning the Bulgarian side will have no away fans in the stands at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 local time, with the return leg to be played one week later in Sofia.

Qarabag reached the second qualifying round after two convincing 3-0 victories over Icelandic side Vestri in the opening round of the Europa League qualifiers.