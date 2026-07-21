21 July 2026
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Pep Guardiola in talks over Italy national team job

World football
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21 July 2026 13:13
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Pep Guardiola in talks over Italy national team job

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could become the next head coach of the Italy national team, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Italy technical director Paolo Maldini and his advisor Leonardo recently met with the Spanish coach to discuss the possibility of him taking charge of the Azzurri.

The Italy head coach position has been vacant since Gennaro Gattuso stepped down following the team's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Italy were beaten by Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff final after a 1-1 draw, losing 4-1 on penalties.

Guardiola left Manchester City after one of the most successful managerial spells in the club's history. Having taken charge in the summer of 2016, he guided City to six Premier League titles, five League Cups, three FA Cups and three Community Shields.

Under Guardiola, Manchester City also won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, completing a historic era of sustained domestic and international success.

If appointed, Guardiola would take charge of the Italian national team for the first time in his coaching career.

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