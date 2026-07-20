Spain make it five out of five as World Cup triumph extends perfect finals record

Spain continued their remarkable record in major international finals by defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the final was played in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to deny Lionel Messi and Argentina a second consecutive world title.

The victory secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup crown, 16 years after lifting the trophy for the first time in South Africa in 2010.

Even more impressively, La Roja have now won every major final they have reached in the 21st century. Spain captured the UEFA European Championship in 2008, successfully defended the title in 2012, reclaimed the continental crown in 2024 and have now added the 2026 FIFA World Cup to complete a perfect five-from-five record in World Cup and European Championship finals.

Luis de la Fuente's side also became the first World Cup champions to concede just one goal throughout an eight-match tournament, underlining one of the most dominant campaigns in the competition's history.