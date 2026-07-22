22 July 2026
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Lionel Scaloni denies knowledge of political banner after Argentina's World Cup semifinal

World Cup 2026
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22 July 2026 09:35
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Lionel Scaloni denies knowledge of political banner after Argentina's World Cup semifinal

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has said he had no prior knowledge of the political banner displayed by his players after their 2-1 win over England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Scaloni addressed the incident in comments to TyC Sports.

"I knew nothing about it, nobody told us anything. I saw the banner the same way you did," Scaloni said.

Following the semifinal victory, several Argentina players celebrated with a banner reading: "The Malvinas Islands belong to the Argentinians." The message referred to the Falkland Islands, a disputed territory claimed by both Argentina and the United Kingdom.

The banner sparked widespread discussion because of the long-standing political sensitivity surrounding the issue.

Argentina reached the World Cup final after defeating England but fell 1-0 to Spain after extra time, finishing the tournament as runners-up. Despite the defeat, Scaloni's side completed another impressive World Cup campaign, adding a silver medal to the nation's recent international successes.

Idman.Biz
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