Roma step up pursuit of Chelsea defender Axel Disasi

Roma are actively pursuing the signing of Chelsea defender Axel Disasi during the summer transfer window.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Foot Mercato, the Serie A club have already opened negotiations with both Chelsea and the player's representatives.

The Premier League side are reportedly demanding at least €20 million for the French centre-back.

Disasi joined Chelsea from Monaco in 2023 after previously playing for Paris FC, Reims and Monaco. Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, he has also spent time on loan, first at Aston Villa and then at West Ham United during the second half of last season.

According to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old is valued at €15 million. He made 20 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring one goal.