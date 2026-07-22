22 July 2026
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Yamal's girlfriend picks Bellingham and comments on his ex in resurfaced videos - VIDEO

World football
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22 July 2026 13:07
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Yamal's girlfriend picks Bellingham and comments on his ex in resurfaced videos

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend, Ines Garcia, has become the subject of online debate after old videos of the Spanish influencer resurfaced on social media.

As reported by İdman.Biz, one of the circulating clips shows Garcia discussing Yamal's previous relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole. She claims the artist would not have been interested in the Barcelona and Spain star if he had not been a millionaire and a famous footballer.

Another video also attracted significant attention. When asked, "Yamal or Mbappe?", one of Garcia's friends answered "Jude Bellingham." Garcia immediately gave the same response without hesitation, saying: "Bellingham."

The exact date of the recordings and the full context of the clips have not been officially confirmed. The videos have been shared mainly through social media accounts, meaning individual remarks may have been taken from longer conversations.

Garcia, 21, is a lifestyle, fashion and beauty content creator from Seville. Her relationship with Yamal became public in May 2026. She accompanied the Spain international during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and attended the final, where Spain defeated Argentina to lift the trophy.

Yamal and Nicki Nicole officially confirmed their relationship in August 2025. The footballer announced their split three months later, stressing that the breakup was not caused by infidelity or the involvement of a third person.

Idman.Biz
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