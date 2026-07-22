23 July 2026
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Mexico legend Guillermo Ochoa announces retirement from football

World Cup 2026
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22 July 2026 15:01
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Mexico legend Guillermo Ochoa announces retirement from football

Legendary Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has announced his retirement from professional football.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 40-year-old played the final match of his career against the Czech Republic in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ochoa came on in the 77th minute as Mexico secured a 3-0 victory. The match officially became the final appearance of his professional career.

At the age of 40 years and 346 days, Ochoa also became the oldest player ever to represent Mexico at a FIFA World Cup. The 2026 tournament marked his sixth World Cup, extending a remarkable international career that spanned two decades.

After the match, Ochoa thanked his teammates and supporters, describing the victory over the Czech Republic as the perfect way to end his playing days.

"It was the best possible final chapter of my career," he said, adding that finishing his journey at the iconic Azteca Stadium, where his football career began, made the occasion even more meaningful.

Ochoa made his senior debut for Mexico in 2005 and went on to earn more than 150 international caps. Between 2006 and 2026, he represented his country at six FIFA World Cups, becoming one of the most recognizable goalkeepers in the tournament's history.

During his club career, Ochoa played in Mexico, France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Cyprus. He represented clubs including Club America, Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada, Standard Liege, Salernitana and AEL.

Idman.Biz
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